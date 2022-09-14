Giroud Backs Arsenal For Top-Four Finish

Former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has expressed his believe that this is the year that the Gunners will finally seal a return to the Champions League.

Giroud currently features for Serie A Champions AC Milan, but rose to prominence during a five-and-a-half year spell at the Emirates Stadium.

During his stint at Arsenal Giroud scored 105 goals in 253 games for Arsenal before crossing over to London rivals Chelsea in January 2018.

During his time in north London, Giroud became accustomed to Champions League football. But Arsenal’s powers have waned significantly in the years since the 35-year-old’s departure – so much so that the last time the club actually qualified for Europe’s premier competition, Giroud was still at the club.

But things have improved significantly during Mikel Arteta’s reign and the Spaniard was agonisingly close to securing a return to the Champions League last year.

