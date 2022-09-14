I’m Delighted Lewandowski Didn’t Score Against Bayern Munich — Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich manager, Julian Nagelsmann has expressed delight that Robert Lewandowski failed to score against the Bavarians at the Allianz Arena.

Goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane was enough for the Bundesliga champions to beat Barca in the Champions League group fixture on Tuesday.

Speaking after the game, Nagelsmann stated that he’s happy the Polish striker did not score against Bayern Munich.

Read Also: Exclusive: CAFCL: Rivers United, Plateau United Can Emulate Enyimba If… –Nwosu

“Barca had the better chances in the first half. We had to rely on [keeper] Manuel [Neuer].

“After the break we were more aggressive. We quickly scored two goals. We basically won because of higher efficiency.

“From our side I am also happy Lewandowski did not score against us tonight,” Nagelsmann said.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…