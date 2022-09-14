Mane Needs Time To Adapt To Bayern Munich Style Of Football –Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has insisted that Sadio Mane needs time to adjust to the team’s style of football.

Nagelsmann was quizzed on Mane after the match, with the Senegalese international now goalless in his last four outings for his new side having made a promising start to his career in Germany.

He said: “He’s a new signing. He just needs to adapt. He was trying. I’m certain he will succeed for us.”

He then added: “Everything I need to say about Sadio, I’ll say to him and not in the media.

“He played a new position today, which of course he didn’t play so much last year at Liverpool, but the years before that.

“It’s quite normal as a newcomer who of course still has to adapt to certain procedures that are a bit different to those at Liverpool.

“I already said during the week that I would like him to do certain things more.

“Maybe less looking for the ball or team-mates and trying to be a bit more self-confident, but we are very happy…