Messi Creates Champions League Record; Salzburg Hold Chelsea In Potter’s First Game In Charge

Lionel Messi set a new Champions League scoring record after helping Paris Saint-Germain to a 3-1 win at Maccabi Haifa in Group H on Wednesday night.

The Israeli side took a shock lead in the 24th minute through Tjaronn Chery before Messi drew PSG level on 37 minutes.

Messi’s goal means he has become the first player to find the net against 39 different teams in UEFA Champions League, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo who is on 38.

It was the first time that Messi had scored a goal against a club from Israel. That meant that he has now scored against at least one club from all 19 different nations he has faced in the Champions League across his career.

Messi’s strike in Israel also meant that it was the 18th successive season in which he had found the net in the Champions League – another competition record.

His first goal in the competition came in the 2005/06 campaign for Barcelona against Greek team Panathinaikos.

And after equalizing got his side Messi then turned…