Muller’s Home Burgled During Bayern vs Barcelona UCL Game

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller’s home was burgled with over six-digits worth of goods stolen during Tuesday’s Champions League group fixture against Barcelona at the Allianz Arena according to reports in Germany.

Muller’s villa in the small town of Wettlkam in the municipality of Otterfing, south of Munich, was broken into on Tuesday evening around 10pm.

And according to BILD, police have confirmed that cash, jewelry and valuables were stolen, while Muller was in action for Bayern.

The same report suggests there is no trace of the burglars yet and investigations remain ongoing.

The Oberbayern Sud police also confirmed the news, by saying: “On Tuesday evening, several unknown perpetrators apparently broke into a family home in the municipality of Otterfing and stole cash, jewelry and valuables in the mid-six-figure range.

“Despite massive police searches, there is no trace of the burglars. The Miesbach detective is investigating.”

The burglars are said to have…