UCL: Onyedika Outshines Sanusi, Bassey In Full Action For Ajax

Raphael Onyedika put up a fine performance as Club Brugge defeated their hosts FC Porto 4-0 in their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

Onyedika was in action for 90 minutes in the encounter.

The 21-year-old was cautioned in the 19th minute.

His compatriot, Zaidu Sanusi also featured for FC Porto in the game

Sanusi was replaced by Brazil defender Wendell 14 minutes from time.

At the Anfield, Calvin Bassey failed to rescue Ajax as the Eredivisie champions fell to 2-1 defeat against Liverpool.

Cameroon defender Joel Matip scored the winning goal in the 89th minutes.

In another game, Fortune Bassey was involved in Czech Republic side, Viktoria Plzen 2-0 defeat to Inter Milan.

Bassey replaced Tomas Chory 19 minutes from time.

