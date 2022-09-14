UCL:’We Didn’t Deserve To Lose’ —Xavi Reacts To Barca’s Defeat To Bayern

Barcelona head coach Xavi says the Catalans did not deserve to lose to Bayern in Tuesday’s Group C Champions League tie at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern moved to the top of the group as second-half goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane sealed victory for the German champions.

The result means Barcelona are yet to beat Bayern since 2015.

And Xavi said he is ‘angry and proud’ after the loss and believes his Barcelona side did not deserve to lose the game.

“I think we were better in many ways, we matched them physically, we dominated the ball. But you can’t let them off that much. The feeling is that you dominate, but you lose. Learning is hard,” said Xavi.

“I’m angry. Angry and proud too. We were better, but this is about winning. They are already built [as a team] and we’re in the process. We have to improve.

“The result is bad. The process is very good. You have to minimise errors. We failed a lot, there was a lack of effectiveness. The game was very good,…