Why I Don’t Feel Sorry For Tuchel –Souness

Liverpool legend, Graeme Souness has revealed that he doesn’t feel sorry for sacked former Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel because he failed to align with the ideas of the new club owners.

Recall that Todd Boehly announced the sack of Tuchel last week and went ahead to employ Englishman, Graham Potter from Brighton.

While explaining why he sacked the German on Tuesday, Boehly said the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss does not share the club’s vision.

Souness told talkSPORT: “I liked him [Tuchel]. When a new owner comes in, you are vulnerable as a manager. He will have his own ideas.

“I don’t feel sorry for Tuchel because at the end of the day, he’s a big boy and took a job at a big football club. The pressure is on from day one.

“But I think Chelsea will rue that decision.”

