Why The Baltimore Orioles Can Never Be Counted Out

Every year, we see some big surprises when it comes to the MLB table. There are some teams that perform way better than expected. There are other teams that do not live up to the expectations that have been placed on them. Nevertheless, there is one team that you can never count out, and this is the Baltimore Orioles.

We were recently delighted to interview Jose Bautista at Betway . He confirmed to us that he believes the Baltimore Orioles is the team that has surprised him the most this season for all of the right reasons.

He said the following:

“Well, to me, the biggest surprises may not be the strongest teams. The most surprising thing to me has been a team like the Baltimore Orioles, where you expect them to be really, really far behind within that division. And if the Yankees were not having such a magical season, where would they be? So that’s, in my opinion, been the biggest surprise on the positive side.”

So, what is it about this Baltimore Orioles side that means…