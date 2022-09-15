Algeria Invites French-Born Lyon Midfielder Aouar For Friendly Vs Super Eagles

The Algeria Football Federation has invited French-born Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar ahead of their friendly game against Super Eagles of Nigeria later this month.

This was revealed by Algerian sports journalist Dean Ammi on his Twitter handle.

The Desert Foxes will host the Eagles on September 27 inside the Stade Olympique d’Oran.

And Aouar, whose only appearance for France was on 7 October 2020 in a friendly against Ukraine, has been invited for the friendly.

“Algeria have called up Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar. It is now down to the player if he wants to join up with the squad or not,” Ammi wrote on Twitter.

Aouar is eligible to feature for Algeria despite playing for the French youth teams at the U17 and U21 levels.

In 2018, he was reported considering to represent Algeria at international level following a talk with Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

In January 2019, Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi confirmed that he would visit Aouar and present the vision and…