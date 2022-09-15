Mikel Agu Joins Japanese Club Shonan Bellmare

Super Eagles midfielder Mikel Agu has linked up with J1 league club, Shonan Bellmare, reports Completesports.com.

Agu joined the Hiratsuka-based club on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old joined Spanish Segunda Division outfit, CF Fuenlabrada in January but failed to make a single appearance for the club.

The midfielder’s career has stalled for a while and he will be desperate to get his career back on track.



Agu moved to Portuguese giants FC Porto in 2012 and made only two league appearances for the club.

The player spent time on loan at Belgian side, Club Brugge, Vitoria Setubal of Portugal and Turkey Super Lig outfit, Bursaspor.

The Nigerian was finally sold to another Portuguese club, Vitoria Guimaraes in 2019.

He has been capped seven times by Nigeria.

By Adeboye Amosu

