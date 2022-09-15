Rivers United, Plateau United Can Emulate Enyimba If… –Nwosu

Former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu believes the duo of Rivers United and Plateau United can repeat Enyimba FC success in the CAF Champions League if they maintain positive approach to every game.

Recall that Rivers United defeated Liberian side Watanga FC 3-0 in the first leg of the qualifying game. While Plateau United were held to a 2-2 by Stade Mandji of Gabon in the CAF Champions League.

However, in an interview with Completesports.com, the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winner stated that Rivers and Plateau United must display a sense of determination, hunger and zeal to pick up points away from home.

“It is so sad that the last time a Nigerian club side won the CAF Champions League was in 2005 by Enyimba considering the fact that we have the qualities to achieve that same feat.

“However, I am delighted to know that Rivers United and Plateau United have commenced their campaign on a brilliant note. I…