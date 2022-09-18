EPL: Iwobi Bags Assist As Everton Beat West Ham

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi was at his best mettle as he bagged an assist in Everton’s 1-0 win over West Ham in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The Nigerian international, who has been in an inspiring form, has become a key part of Frank Lampard’s team this ongoing season.

Making his sixth appearance in the league, Iwobi’s assist to Neal Maupay ensure the France international puts Everton ahead in the 53rd minute.

The goal was enough to seal a maximum points for Everton and ease the pressure from Lampard.

With the win, Everton sit 13th on 7 points in the league standing while West Ham sit 18th on 4 points.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.