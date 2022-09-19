‘Arsenal Are Not Title Contenders Yet’ —Shearer

Legendary England striker Alan Shearer says Arsenal are not Premier League title contenders despite a strong start to the season.

Arsenal bounced back from defeat to Manchester United with a comfortable 3-0 win away to Brentford on Sunday.

The win took Mikel Arteta’s side back to the top in the league table.

But writing in his column on BBC Sport, Shearer however admitted it is a different Arsenal team under Arteta.

“It’s not time to talk about them as title contenders yet, but people now know that this is a different Arsenal to the team we saw just 13 months ago,” Shearer wrote.

“The Gunners’ 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday epitomised their progress under Mikel Arteta, because we all remember what happened in this fixture on the opening weekend of last season – when the Bees didn’t just beat them, they bullied them.

“Everything was different about Arsenal this time – in attack and defence, plus the way they controlled the game, and with their attitude and…