Balancing EPL, European Competitions Difficult For West Ham

West Ham boss David Moyes has admitted that it has been difficult balancing the Premier League and the European Conference League for the team.

Recall that Moyes made six changes to the side that started West Ham’s 3-2 Europa Conference League win over Silkeborg in Denmark on Thursday but refused to blame the defeat on a continental hangover.

Asked if it was difficult balancing act between European competition and domestic fare, the former Man United manager in a chat with TribalFootball, stated that Europe is taking an early season toll after defeat at Everton.

“I want to give you a truthful answer so yes but I want to be in Europe all the time.

“I don’t want to give it up, why would any club want to give it up? I’m certainly not going to use it as an excuse, or a reason for results.

“History will tell you, if you look at all the teams that play Thursday-Sunday, it’s a…