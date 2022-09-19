Fights Every MMA Fan Wants To See By The End Of 2022

Without a question, 2021 was a fantastic year for mixed martial arts (MMA) and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fans everywhere. In the span of a year, there were several events worthy of your attention, from spectacular knockouts to inspiring comebacks. Of course, it might be difficult to foresee the path of a full year in MMA.

2022 has been full of surprises too, just who would have thought we would see Kamaru Usman get dethroned after UFC 278’s brutal head kick ? With the year soon coming to a close, there are still a number of MMA bouts the fans would love to see.

Let’s take a look at some fights the fans would love to witness.

Jorge Masvidal VS Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards have quite a backlog of history. Starting in 2019, they fought in the shadows of London UFC’s event in the backstage area. Following almost two years of heated verbal exchanges, they were scheduled to settle the beef at UFC 269 in December 2021. However, when Masvidal got hurt, the…