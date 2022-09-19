Iwobi Credits Lampard For His Everton Turnaround

Alex Iwobi has singled out Everton manager Frank Lampard for praise after his remarkable display in the club’s 1-0 win against West Ham United at the Goodison Park on Sunday.

Iwobi lined up in midfield alongside Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye against the Hammers limiting the influence of Declan Rice.

The Nigeria international provided the assist for Neal Maupay’s winning goal in the second half

The 26-year-old has now assisted three of Everton’s last four goals in all competitions.

“I didn’t get off to a great start [at Everton]. I always have the mindset to prove people wrong. The manager has given me faith to do so, and he allows me to express myself like I do in training, and I have been able to do that in matches to repay the faith,”Iwobi said after the game.

“Ever since I came through as an [Arsenal] academy player I have always liked to move the ball forward on a half turn. Now…