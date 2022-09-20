Amusan World Championship Record Ratified By World Athletics

The World Athletics have ratified Tobi Amusan’s world record of 12.12s (0.9) set at the 2022 World Championship in Oregon USA, Completesports.com reports.

The athletics body made the announcement on their website on Tuesday.

Amusan is now officially confirmed as the first Nigerian athlete to hold a world record.

Amusan ran the time in the semi-finals at the World Championship to improve the world record of 12.20s, set by USA’s Kendra Harrison in London in 2016.

She then followed that with a windy 12.06 (2.5m/s) to win the final.

Aside Amusan, three other world records were ratified by the World Athletics.

The statement read:”The world records set by Tobi Amusan, Mondo Duplantis and Sydney McLaughlin at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 have been ratified.

“Amusan’s 12.12 in the women’s 100m hurdles semifinals, Duplantis’s 6.21m in the men’s pole vault final and McLaughlin’s 50.68 in the women’s 400m hurdles final are all now officially in the record…