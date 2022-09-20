‘I Want More Game Time’ –Depay Tells Xavi

Barcelona forward, Memphis Depay has expressed his anger over his inability to be playing regularly in the team this season.

Recall that Barcelona coach, Xavi has preferred the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha to lead Barca’s attack line, with Depay being an unused substitute in the first four games.

However, unhappy with the development, the Dutch star in an interview with ESPN said that he wants more game time.

“Of course, this time I look extra forward to this week with the national team, I’m sure you can guess why,” Depay told ESPN.

“I played less than usual and it’s not something I am used to. But here you know you are going to play, so I am extra motivated and thankful.”

He added, “I had two starting spots in the last two weeks in La Liga. It’s not enough.

“I get taken off after 60 minutes, but I am longing for more. In the last 25 minutes of the game, there is more space and I always have the power to profit from…