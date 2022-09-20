Rooney Touts England As One Of 2022 World Cup Favourites

England legend, Wayne Rooney has named the Three Lions as one of the favourites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to hold in the Middle East between November 20 and December 18.

The Three Lions of England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia but lost 2-0 to Belgium in the third-place playoff at the Krestovsky Stadium on July 14.

In an interview with The Times quoted by Metro Sport, Rooney stated that England have the squad to win.

“England are definitely one of the favourites, they have to be,” Rooney said.

“They’re in a group they should get out of – though the US will surprise a few people.

“But you just don’t know. You need a bit of luck, whether it’s with the draw or in the games. But England have certainly got the squad .”

England are in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside the United…