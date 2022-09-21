I Left Arsenal Because I Wasn’t Motivated

Former Chelsea winger, Willian has confessed that he left Arsenal due to the fact that he was not fully motivated.

Recall that the Brazil international joined Arsenal on a free transfer back in 2020 from Chelsea.

Willian, who is currently playing for Fulham in the Premier League told the Athletic that he would have loved to stay behind because of the money.

“I think I am maybe the only player who has done something like this.

“Any other player in my situation would have stayed until the end of the contract and kept picking up the money. But I’m not like this. Money is not the most important thing in the world. I have to feel good, to feel motivated to go to training. I was not having that there so I decided to leave.’

“For most of the season, we were playing without fans (because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

“I didn’t see Arsenal fans. Maybe I needed to feel the buzz of the crowd, that it was something I missed. It was a difficult moment not just for me, but for…