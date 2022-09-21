I Love Ancelotti’s Man-Management At Real Madrid

Real Madrid defender Toni Rudiger has expressed his delight with man-management of Carlo Ancelotti since he arrived the club from Chelsea this summer.

The German international in an interview with Sport1, stated that he has never experienced anything of such from a coach.

The 29-year-old may not have been working under him for long, but he already has glowing words for Ancelotti and the way he treats his players.

Rudiger also discussed his move from Chelsea and said that there was never a third option. In his mind he said he was only interested in staying at the Blues or joining Madrid.

“I had only been in our new house with my family for a few hours – we were just barbecuing – and the doorbell suddenly rang. I opened it and Carlo Ancelotti was just standing in front of me. A wow moment,” Rudiger told Sport1.

“He sat down at the table with us, ate with us and got to know my family. Very normal, very down-to-earth. He was there for two hours, we talked about…