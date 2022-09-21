Neuer Tests Positive For COVID-19 Out Of England Vs Germany

Germany captain Manuel Neuer and his Bayern Munich teammate Leon Goretzka, have been ruled out of their Nations League games with Hungary and England after testing positive for coronavirus, BBC Sport reports.

Neuer, 36, and Goretzka, 27, gave the positive results on Wednesday.

They have now left Germany’s training camp in Frankfurt and are isolating.

Hoffenheim keeper Oliver Baumann, 32, has replaced Neuer and has joined the squad and another player is set to be called up on Wednesday.

The tests were carried out after a close personal contact of one of the players recorded a positive test. Recent contacts of the players will now be tested daily.

Also Read: ‘Great To Be Back With The Team’ — Peseiro Speaks Ahead Super Eagles Vs Algeria

Germany host Hungary on Friday before playing England at Wembley on Monday.

In the reverse fixture against the Three Lions, Germany were held to a 1-1 draw following a late Harry Kane penalty.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All…