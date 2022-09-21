Olowookere Upbeat Flamingos Will Impress In India

Chief Coach of Nigeria’s Under-17 women’s national team the Flamingos Bankole Olowookere has expressed optimism that his team will do well at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup billed to hold from October 11 to 30 in India, reports Completesports.com.

Olowookere who has been in camp in Abuja since August 30 said the Flamingos have trained to the point of pain and are almost ready to go.

Nigeria will play in Group B which also has Germany, Chile, and New Zealand

“We have been working very hard and playing a series of warm-up games and the response to training and game plan by the girls is what is giving me the optimism that we are going to India to do well. I know our group is a very difficult one with Germany, New Zealand, and Chile, but we will try and qualify for the knockout stage and forge ahead,” Olowookere told Completesports.com.

“I won’t say we are ready now but with the planned training tour proposed by the NFF and a little more tactical tweak in the way we…