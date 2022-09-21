Peseiro Must Find A Balance In Eagles’ Midfield –Aikhoumogbe

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhoumogbe has advised the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro to use the friendly game against Algeria as an opportunity to find a good balance in the team’s midfield.

Recall that Nigeria will face the Desert Foxes of Algeria at the Oran Stadium on September 27.

However, Aikhoumogbe in a chat with Completesports.com from his base in Cairo, Egypt, stated that the Super Eagles midfield still remains an issue that the handler must fix.

He noted that the Algeria game should be used by the Portuguese tactician to search for a creative midfielder capable of distributing and creating goal scoring chances for his teammate.

“The friendly game against Algeria should serve as an opportunity for Jose Peseiro to search for a player that can truly hold the ball and create chances for his teammate. Yes, Iwobi has been tested in that role but then we still need someone that…