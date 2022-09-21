Ronaldo Eager To Play For Portugal Beyond 2022 World Cup

Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, has stated that he wants to play for A Selecao (the selection) beyond the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will begin on November 20 and the final will be played on December 18.

Ronaldo was given the Portuguese national team best scorer award at the 2022 Gala Quinas de Ouro in Portugal on Tuesday, September 20.

After receiving the award, the Manchester United forward vowed to maintain his longevity in the game

“It has been a long road, but I will like to take the opportunity to say that my road is not over yet,” said 37-year-old Ronaldo.

“I feel motivated, my ambition is high. I am in the selection with a I.Klot of young players and I want to be part of this World Cup and the 2024 Euros as well, I assume now.”

Ronaldo has scored 117 goals in 189 games for Portugal.

He has scored one goal in eight games for Manchester United in all…