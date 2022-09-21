Saliba Hopes To Make France Squad, Play At 2022 World Cup

Arsenal defender, William Saliba hopes to earn a spot in France’s final squad and also play for Les Bleus (The Blues) at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to hold between November 20 and December 18.

Saliba faces competition for the centre-back position with the likes of Raphael Varane, Jules Kounde, and Dayot Upamecano.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Salima revealed his World Cup ambition.

Also Read: Ronaldo Eager To Play For Portugal Beyond 2022 World Cup

“When you represent your country it’s amazing,” Saliba said.

“My dream is to play in the World Cup with my country and I hope I will be in the team for the World Cup.”

Saliba has made five appearances for the Les Bleus of France.

The 21-year-old has scored two goals and recorded one assist in seven Premier League games for Arsenal this season.

France are in Group D alongside Tunisia, Denmark, and Australia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Les Bleus have won the World Cup twice; at…