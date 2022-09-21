Super Eagles Now To Face Algeria In Two Friendlies

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will now take on the Desert Foxes of Algeria in two friendlies, reports Completesports.com.

Algeria’s home-based side were earlier scheduled to take on Salisu Yusuf’s home-based Super Eagles on September 23.

The home- Eagles failed to qualify for the 2023 African Nations Championship.

The Super Eagles will now take on the North Africans on the same day at the

Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium, Constantine.

The second friendly will take place at Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran on Tuesday, September 27.

The Algerians will parade their big name stars in game.

