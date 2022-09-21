Troost-Ekong ‘Our Target Against Algeria Is To Win’

William Troost-Ekong has revealed that the Super Eagles target in Tuesday’s friendly against the Desert Foxes of Algeria in Oran is an outright win.

Troost-Ekong stated this in an interview published on NFF TV.

Both the Eagles and Algeria would be using the friendly to prepare for next year’s 2023 AFCON qualifiers which will resume in March.

And speaking on the new players, training ahead of the friendly, the Watford defender said:“It’s been good we are very happy to see the boys back together and the staff. We have a game coming up against Algeria and spirit have been high, training has been good and we are just working hard to improve our team cohesion and be ready for the game.

“The secret to our team is that there’s togetherness. We have experienced a lot in the last year, for the new guys they are welcome and they will have to do the initiation and singing still but the most important thing is that they are comfortable with us and they can show themselves on the…