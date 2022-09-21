Ugboh Promoted To First Team At FC Midtylland

Mark Ugboh has been promoted to the first team at Danish SuperLiga club, FC Midtylland, Completesports.com reports.

The young goalkeeper linked up with the Wolves from local side, FC Ebedei in January.

Ugboh impressed with FC Midtylland’s U-19 side, keeping five clean sheets in seven appearances.

The youngster signed a five-year contract extension three weeks ago and was promoted permanently to the first team squad making him the the first African goalkeeper in FC Midtylland’s history.

Ugboh is now the fifth Nigerian to make it to the first team at the club following in the footsteps of Sylvester Igboun, Paul Onuachu, Frank Onyeka and Raphael Onyedika.

“I get a lot out of training with the first team. When I got here I didn’t think it would go so fast and I’m happy with the progress I’ve made so far,”he told the club’s official website.

“The goalkeepers I train…