Who Could Win The Premier League This Season?

The Premier League appears to be a wide-open contest this season following a number of top teams’ disappointing starts to the season. Chelsea and Liverpool have dropped points in several games against seemingly lesser teams, and on the Manchester City front, their defensive frailties on the road have been present as they dropped points away to Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Liverpool is a top team who have struggled for consistency at the start of the season. They've experienced an injury crisis with key players such as Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota facing over a month on the sidelines.

Chelsea has also had many struggles this season, particularly in front of goal, with creating an abundance of chances not being an issue but finding a talisman who can…