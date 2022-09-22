Bentaleb Eager To Face Super Eagles

Algeria midfielder Nabil Bentaleb is keen to regain his place in the Desert Foxes following a long absence from the team.

Bentaleb last played for the North Africans three and half years ago.

The former Tottenham Hotspur player was however included in the squad for the friendlies against Guinea and Nigeria following his impressive displays for Angers SCO in the Ligue 1 this season.

“I came to regain my place. I’m here, and it’s a second birth, I was away for a very long time, and in football you have to prove every day,”he told FAFTV.

“My objective is to be present at the next camp, and I know that it will go through performance in training and matches, we will give 100% and the rest we will see.”

Bentaleb also reflected on his performance for Angers this season.

“I found a lot of playing time, my confidence, I worked hard for that, the most important thing was to string…