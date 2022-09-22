‘Dessers, Moffi Still Have Plenty To Prove In Eagles’ –Unuanel

Former Kwara United boss, Samson Unuanel believes Super Eagles strikers, Terem Moffi and Cyriel Dessers still have a lot to prove in the senior national team.

Recall that Moffi has been painting the Ligue 1 with goals for Lorient, having netted six goals this ongoing season while Dessers has bagged one assist with Cremonese in the Serie A.

However, with the absence of Victor Osimhen from Nigeria’s clash against Algeria in an international friendly game slated for September 27, Unuanel in a chat with Completesports.com stated that Dessers and Moffi must use the game to further establish themselves in the Super Eagles.

“Terem Moffi and Cyriel Dessers are two quality strikers with proven goal scoring records. They may not have gotten the opportunity of staking a regular shirt in the Super Eagles, however, I am convinced that are top quality strikers.

“The truth is, they have plenty to prove in the…