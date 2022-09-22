FC Midtylland Goalie, Ugboh Reveals Premier League Ambition

FC Midtylland goalkeeper Mark Ugboh hopes he will get the chance to play in the Premier League in future, reports Completesports.com.

The 18-year-old has been promoted to FC Midtylland’s first team after impressing with the U-19 side.

The Wolves announced on Wednesday that Ugboh has penned a five-year contract with the club.

The youngster is however willing to follow the footsteps of compatriot, Frank Onyeka, who left FC Midtylland for the Premier League two years ago.

” My dream is to play in the Premier League. People see it as the most competitive league in the world and I will fight everything I can to end up there one day,”Ugboh told the club’s official website.

The former FC Ebedei goalie also revealed his idol while growing up.

” My big idol is Manuel Neuer from Bayern Munich because he has so much quality. I like his confidence and leadership and he always plays well in the big games. A lot of his saves are really good and that’s something I look up…