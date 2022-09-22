Grealish: England Can Win 2022 World Cup

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish believes that the Three Lions of England can win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

This tournament will be the first World Cup to take place in the Middle East and it is scheduled to hold between November 20 and December 18.

Grealish stated that the England team is filled with world class players that play for big clubs.

“Yeah I genuinely think England can win the World Cup,” Grealish was quoted as saying by Marca.com.

“I don’t want to put much pressure on the England team but I genuinely do.

We have world class players all over the pitch playing for big clubs. We have a great captain and a great striker.

“So yeah I think we’ve got a brilliant chance . I think it could possibly help that the tournament’s during the season.”

Grealish has scored one goal in three Premier League appearances this season.

He has scored one goal in 23 appearances for The Three Lions.

England are in Group B alongside Iran, United States of America…