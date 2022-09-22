I Pray Aubameyang Fail To Excel At Chelsea –Winterburn

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn says he hopes Chelsea striker, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang fail to excel with the Blues this season.

Recall that the Gabonese star made a return to the Premier League in the summer in a £10.3m deal from Barcelona on transfer deadline day.

However, Winterburn in a chat with Free Super Tips said that he hoped the former Arsenal striker will fail to make an appreciative impact at Chelsea.

“It didn’t surprise me if I’m honest.

“Listen, there were issues at Arsenal, they let him go, and all of a sudden, he’s moved back to the Premier League.

“He had a good period at Arsenal, but it went sour towards the end, but he’s got to try and rebuild himself at Chelsea who have had an interesting start to the season.

“It’ll be a case of can Aubameyang get himself back to the striker he was at Arsenal where he was getting 20 Premier League goals a…