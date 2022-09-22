Iwobi Battles De Bruyne, Rashford For Premier League Player Of The Month Award

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi is in the running for Premier League Player of the Month for September.

Iwobi is nominated alongside five other players for the individual accolade.

The other nominees are; Philip Billing (Bournemouth), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur).

The 26-year-old has been one of the key performers for Everton this season.

Iwobi set up Neal Maupay for the winning goal in Everton’s 1-0 win against West Ham United last Sunday.

It was the Toffees first win in the Premier League this season.

Iwobi was named Man of the Match after the game.

The Nigeria international has now provided two assists in Everton’s last two Premier League games.

Everton have opened talks to give him a new and improved contract.

By Adeboye Amosu

