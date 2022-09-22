Maguire Deserves Better Treatment From Ten Hag –Chiellini

Juventus great Giorgio Chiellini has insisted that Harry Maguire has not been fairly treated by Man United manager, Erik Ten Hag.

Recall that the England international has tasted few action in the Premier League this ongoing season.

Reflecting on Maguire’s situation at United, Chiellini told The Times, that Maguire has been treated harshly and should still be one of the first names on the teamsheet for England.

“I am sad for Maguire’s situation because he is a good player.

“They require too much of him. Just because they paid £80 million for him, he has to be the best in the world every match? It’s not right.

“The value of the market is dependent on many aspects you can’t control. It’s not your fault.”

Chiellini added: “Him and [John] Stones are a good duo. OK, Maguire maybe is not Rio Ferdinand but he’s good enough.

“With this situation it’s not helping [England] to do the…