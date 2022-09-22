Mensah Excited As Black Stars Get Set For Brazil Clash

Auxerre and Ghana defender, Gideon Mensah is delighted with the opportunity to face the Selecao of Brazil in a pre-World Cup international friendly match.

The Black Stars are set to play the Samba Boys on Friday, September 23 at Stade Oceane in France.

The friendly game serves as part of both teams’ preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar which will get underway from November 20 until December 18, 2022.

Mensah praised the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for arranging the friendly game with Brazil.

“Playing against a country like Brazil is a good test for Ghana going to the World Cup, it is a good choice for Ghana,” Mensah was quoted as saying by Ghanafa.org

“I give thumbs up to the GFA for giving us the opportunity to play against a team like Brazil.

“Being ready [for the World Cup] means we are going to compete against the best countries in the World Cup, so playing against Brazil…