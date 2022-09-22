Ndidi Injured Out Of Algeria Vs Nigeria Friendly

Wilfred Ndidi has been ruled out of the Super Eagles friendly game with Desert Foxes next Tuesday due to injury.

This was revealed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on their Twitter handle on Thursday morning.

Though the nature of the injury was not disclosed.

Also, the NFF disclosed that Ndidi has left the Eagles camp and returned to England.

The NFF wrote: “Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is injured and out of the game against Algeria. He has left the team’s camp and returned to England. Get well soon Wilfred.”

Recall Ndidi missed the Super Eagles 2022 World Cup qualifiers against the Black Stars of Ghana after sustaining injury.

His last appearance for the Super Eagles was in January this year in the round of 16 of the 2021 AFCON against Tunisia.

