No Regret Dumping Juventus For Roma

Roma striker Paulo Dybala has revealed that he has no regret leaving Juventus after the expiration of his contract.

Recall that the Argentina star is rediscovering his best form with the Giallorossi.

In a chat with TribalFootball, Dybala stated he’s delighted with the progress achieved at Roma.

He said, “Yes, the last few years at Juventus weren’t easy, a change did me good. (Jose) Mourinho called me and in a few minutes I decided. He as well as the director spoke to me about the project and the desire to continue winning as they did last year.

“Being a protagonist in such a team helps me a lot. The fans’ welcome? It was unusual. When you enter the stadium you’re with your teammates, there I was alone. It had never happened to me before.

“Roma fans are similar to Argentinian fans in terms of passion. Different from the Juventus environment, more like the Argentinean one.

“They have a beautiful…