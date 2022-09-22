Nottingham Forest Confirm Dennis’ Injury

Nottingham Forest have confirmed Emmanuel Dennis pulled out of Nigeria’s friendly against Algeria as a result of injury.

Dennis was called up as replacement for the injured Adana Demirspor winger, Henry Onyekuru but he couldn’t honour the invitation for the same reason.

There were reports Dennis intentionally rejected the invitation but Nottingham Forest have now provided an update on his health status.

Read Also:Mahrez, Bentaleb, Others Storm Oran For Super Eagles Friendly

“Taiwo Awoniyi has both been called up to the Nigeria squad for their friendly against Algeria on Tuesday 27th September, 8pm kick-off UK time.Emmanuel Dennis, meanwhile, has withdrawn due to injury,”reads a statement on the club’s official website.

The 24-year-old linked up with the Reds this summer fron Sky Bet Championship club, Watford.

He has made seven appearances for Nigeria with a goal to his name.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…