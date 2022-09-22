Supercomputer Predicts Final Premier League Table

A supercomputer has predicted the final Premier League table for the 2022/23 season, the Mirror reports

Throughout each season, various supercomputers predict how the Premier League table is going look come May.

Arsenal are currently leading the way in the Premier League – sitting one point ahead of champions Manchester City and bitter North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Brighton and Hove Albion are also in the top four and Fulham are sixth, while pre-season contenders Chelsea and Liverpool are seventh and eighth respectively.

At the other end of the table, Leicester, Nottingham Forest and West Ham are sitting in the bottom three – with Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Wolves hovering just above the drop zone.

Most critics accept the table won’t look like this come the end of the season. For example, Liverpool are expected to finish in the top four and it would be a shock to see West Ham in a relegation battle.

And according to Yet Football Web Pages’…