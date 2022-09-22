UEFA To Replace Super Cup With Four-Team Tournament

Europe’s football governing body UEFA is considering plans to revamp the Super Cup.

According to the Mail, as per Diario AS, the body are considering plans to replace the Supercup with a new four-team tournament, as they seek to increase their income.

The tournament would consist of four teams in similar format to that of the Spanish Supercup currently. The invited teams would consist of the winners of the Champions League, Europa League, the Europa Conference League and MLS.

It would be a summer tournament and there is potential for the matches to be taken out of Europe, as UEFA pursue fresh audiences.

Further discussions are set to take place at the European Club Association’s General Assembly in Istanbul on Thursday and Friday, with the organization keen to foster a spirit of innovation.

From 1972 to 1999, the UEFA Super Cup was contested between the winners of the European Cup/Champions League…