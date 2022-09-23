Eagles’ Goalkeeping Department Deserves Attention –Rufai

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufai has advised the technical crew of the Super Eagles to focus more attention on the goalkeeping department in a bid to settle for the team’s number one goalkeeper.

Recall that the trio of Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi have all manned the goalpost for the senior national team at various games.

However, concerns have been raised on the capability of the goalkeepers considering the few errors they have committed, most especially Uzoho’s error that cost Nigeria a place at the 2022 World Cup.

In a chat with Completesports.com, Rufai stated that the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro must work on the goalkeeping department in order to get the best for the team.

“This is one area I think the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro should look into before the 2023 AFCON qualifiers resume again. I so much believe in the goalkeeping trio of Okoye,Uzoho and Akpeyi going by…