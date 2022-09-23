Eguma Prays For Injury-Free Rivers United Ahead Wydad Clash

Stanley Eguma, Technical Manager of Rivers United has exclusively told strong>Completesports.com that his prayer to God is for his players to remain injury-free as they prepare to host Wydad Athletic Club, Morocco, in the first leg of the 2022/2023 CAF Champions League last preliminary round fixture on Sunday October 9 2022.

The Moroccan are current holders of Africa’s most glamorous interclub competition following victory over Al Ahly in the one-legged final of the 20212022 edition staged in Rabat, Morocco.

The Pride of Rivers have their necks tightly screwed onto their heads for triumph over the Moroccan giants to earn a spot, for the first time, in the money-spinning stage of Africa’s flagship interclub championship.

“I’m grateful to God who has taken us this far in the competition,” Eguma who’s fondly called ‘Zagalo’ by his admirers told Completesports.com.

“At this stage, we need to work extremely hard to cross the Wydad bridge if we must achieve our…