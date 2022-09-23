He’s An Incredible Striker –Kane Hails Haaland

Tottenham and England captain, Harry Kane has described Man City striker, Erling Haaland as an incredible and exceptional player in the Premier League.

Recall that the Norwegian International has hit the ground running, scoring a stunning 14 goals in ten matches in all competitions.

Speaking ahead of England’s clash with Italy at the San Siro, Kane said: “Especially in the Premier League when you’re coming up against the best strikers, it pushes every player around you to be better.

“Everyone’s talking about Haaland because he’s had an incredible start to the season, so rightly so.

“As you know me, I don’t focus on too many other people, I focus on myself and what I can do.”

Kane has scored six for Tottenham so far this season and wants to win the Premier League Golden Boots despite the threat by the free-scoring Norway striker.

