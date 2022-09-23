I Love Messi’s Unselfish Nature

Arsenal forward, Bukayo Saka, has expressed his desire to play alongside Lionel Messi due to his unselfish nature.

Messi has established himself as one of the best players of the generation.

The 35-year-old has bagged the prestigious Ballon d’Or award seven times while also winning a plethora of trophies with club and country.

Saka described Messi as an unselfish player, adding that the Argentine captain has ‘unbelievable qualities’.

“I think it’d be Lionel Messi,” Saka told a press conference conducted by kids.

“I think he has unbelievable quality, he can score and assist and he’s an unselfish player and a team player, so yeah I would choose him.”

Personal life

Asked what he would be if not a footballer, Saka said he would be a basketball player or an actor. His favorite actor growing up was Will Smith and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is his favorite show. His…