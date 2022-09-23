Moffi To Lead Super Eagles Attack Vs Algeria

Lorient forward Terem Moffi is favoured to lead the Super Eagles attack in today’s friendly against Algeria.

The team’s leading marksman Victor Osimhen is unavailable for the game as a result of injury.

Moffi has impressed for his club this season, netting six times in eight league appearances.

The 23-year-old has been impressive in all the team’s training session since they set up camp in Constantine.

The striker scored a brace in the Super Eagles’ last game against Sao Tome and Principe in June.

Taiwo Awoniyi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Godwin Saviour and Cyriel Dessers are the other strikers in the team.

The friendly billed for the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium, Constantine will kick off at 5.30pm Nigeria time.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.