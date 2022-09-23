Mourinho Makes Appearance In New Rap Video

Roma head coach Jose Mourinho made a surprise appearance in the music video of British rapper Stormzy ‘Mel Made Me Do It’.

Some iconic quotes from Mourinho are featured in the song from a famous interview he once gave during his time in the Premier League.

The Portuguese boss has played a starring role in Stormzy’s new single as he marks his return, sending fans of both into a frenzy.

The seven-minute song was released on Thursday evening, and the clip featuring Mourinho is already going viral on social media.

The 59-year-old features in an all-black suit with Stormzy and several members of his crew, posing with his finger to his lips – as numerous journalists have seen at his press conferences over the years.

The section featuring Mourinho begins approximately 5minutes 10 seconds into the song, with Stormzy rapping: “You love to talk about the old days, them man are old like Annie, are you okay? I prefer not to speak like I’m Jose.”

A sound bite is then played…